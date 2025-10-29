Mass. regulators slash Eversource’s winter rate increase, saving customers millions

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has denied a major portion of Eversource’s anticipated winter rate increase for NSTAR Gas, saving customers about $45 million, officials announced Wednesday.

The utility company had requested that a 13% rate hike take effect on Saturday, Nov. 1, but the DPU ruled that NSTAR Gas failed to meet key performance benchmarks, particularly in customer satisfaction, required under a 2020 agreement.

As a result, the company will not be allowed to collect the additional charges.

Last month, Gov. Maura Healey called Eversource’s proposed rate increase “outrageous.”

“It’s outrageous. People can’t afford it. It’s way too high,” Healey told Boston 25 News. “So, I’m going to be urging DPU to really scrutinize this proposal. But people can’t afford this.”

While the DPU rejected the performance-based rate increase, it did approve funding for safety and reliability upgrades, ensuring continued investment in critical infrastructure.

NSTAR Gas provides service to about 303,000 customers in 51 cities and towns across Massachusetts.

The DPU is still reviewing all potential winter rate changes for gas bills by the other gas utilities, including a potential 17% raise in bills for Eversource’s EGMA customers.

Those decisions will be made before the start of the winter heating season, according to the DPU.

In a separate move, the DPU also extended the residential shut-off moratorium for electric and gas services.

The new protection period runs from October 27, 2025, through April 1, 2026, offering relief to households facing financial hardship amid uncertainty around federal heating assistance programs.

Any customer experiencing financial hardship should contact their utility to learn about the additional assistance programs offered, like budget billing and extended payment plans that make it more manageable to pay utility bills.

©2025 Cox Media Group