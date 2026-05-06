Retired trooper and security expert discusses Trooper Trainor’s sacrifice and road safety

Todd McGhee, a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper and security analyst, joined Boston 25 News to discuss the emotional impact of the death of 30-year-old Trooper Kevin Trainor.

“Whenever a brother or sister is lost in the line of duty, it hits home and it hits hard. And we saw the response in the number of, not just law enforcement professionals, but also fire safety, public safety professionals, because the line work is dangerous,” McGhee said. “And every single one of those men and women out there understands the gravity of the type of work that we all do. So again, it’s part of the job. It’s a significant and dangerous part of job, but one that men and woman within the Commonwealth and around the country accept as part of their duty."

He also discussed the need for data and technology to identify and mitigate the risks posed by wrong-way drivers on the roads.

“We’re going to need MassDOT to identify where these incidents are happening within the Commonwealth, take that data, and then let’s see where we can leverage technology. Is it more lighting, is it more signage, is it flashing signage? Is it physical barriers that will deploy in the event that someone is traveling the wrong way on an on-ramp or an off-rump?” McGhee said. “There’s no one magic single solution. You’re going to need layers of these types of mitigating factors in order to be able to keep the traveling public safe."

Trainor was wrapping up his shift around 2:00 a.m. when he heard the call for a wrong-way driver on Route 1 and immediately responded to assist, Massachusetts State Police leaders and Healey said Wednesday.

Trainor’s cruiser was then struck moments later by a Jeep traveling south on the northbound side of the highway. Trainor was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“As a true professional, he got involved and wanted to be sure that his involvement could hopefully potentially minimize any type of potential loss, but ultimately gave the ultimate sacrifice,” McGhee said.

Hernan Ramon Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was identified as the other driver in the crash.

Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group