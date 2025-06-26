Mass. city to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school this fall

NEWTON, Mass. — Education leaders in a Massachusetts city have decided to prohibit unvaccinated students from attending school this fall.

Newton Public Schools plans to reinforce state vaccine requirements and block students without up-to-date vaccinations from returning to the classroom when summer vacation ends, The Boston Globe reported.

Newton Public Schools Superintendent Anna Nolin reportedly informed the city’s school committee last week that the decision is linked to a recent chicken pox outbreak that led to a review of student vaccination statuses.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, students have been allowed to move to the next grade without the state-required vaccines.

A total of 182 students, a little more than 1% of the student body, don’t have the required vaccines, according to the report.

Newton Health and Human Services and school nurses will provide vaccines for students who aren’t in compliance with state requirements.

This mandate was approved at a school committee meeting last week.

