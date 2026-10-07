Market Basket payment systems experience outage, resulting in long lines of shoppers

WALTHAM, Mass. — Market Basket checkout systems briefly went down early Wednesday afternoon, resulting in long lines and lengthy wait times at locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Boston 25 News spoke with workers at the grocery chain’s Waltham and Attleborough stores, who confirmed that cash registers briefly went offline before service was restored.

The system glitch left stores unable to process cash and card transactions, according to a slew of reports from shoppers on social media.

Many shoppers took to social media to share their experiences, including one Manchester, New Hampshire, shopper who abandoned their cart.

“Looks like all Market Basket stores in New Hampshire have cash registers that are not working,” the shopper wrote on Facebook, along with a photo of people waiting to check out. “Sadly, just left my cart where it was”

A shopper at the chain’s Chelsea, Massachusetts, location added, “It feels like the world is ending.”

Another shopper who didn’t reveal what store they were at wrote, “All the computers are down. This is insane.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Market Basket for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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