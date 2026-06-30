Tewksbury-based Market Basket receives prestigious recognition

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket has earned national recognition, despite months of turmoil at the top.

U.S. News & World Report named the New England grocery chain the 2026-2027 best private consumer products company to work for.

The Tewksbury-based chain topped a ranking of more than 1,000 companies, according to the report.

“As a 109-year-old family-owned company, Market Basket is particularly proud to be recognized for offering a great blend of flexibility and a positive work environment for our 32,000 associates working in 90 grocery stores throughout New England, said company president Chuck Casassa.

The rankings were based on several factors, including employee reviews, quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance, and overall company stability.

“These ratings provide a hub to see which businesses are supporting their employees best,” said Carly Chase, Vice President of Careers at U.S. News.

The recognition comes during a tumultuous period for the family-owned grocery chain.

In September 2025, Market Basket’s board of directors fired longtime CEO Arthur T. Demoulas, alleging he was planning a work stoppage that could have disrupted company operations. Demoulas denied the allegations and challenged his dismissal in court.

A Massachusetts court recently upheld the company’s decision to terminate Demoulas, allowing Market Basket’s leadership transition to move forward.

Despite the ongoing legal and corporate dispute, the latest workplace ranking highlights the company’s reputation among employees and its standing as one of the region’s largest and most recognizable employers.

Market Basket operates 95 stores across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine, serving millions of customers each year.

The company has long been recognized for its competitive wages, employee loyalty, and strong customer following.

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