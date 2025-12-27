Hours-long police standoff in Leominster comes to a peaceful end

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — An hours-long standoff featuring an armed suspect who barricaded himself after pointing a pistol at officers in Leominster, prompting a response from multiple law enforcement units, came to a peaceful end on Friday evening.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., the Leominster Police Department responded to a residence to reports of a barricaded person.

Numerous authorities, including members of the State Police Special Tactics and Operations Team (STOP).

After over four hours and numerous negotiations and law enforcement strategies, the individual was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors described the area as a nice and silent neighborhood.

“Very quiet. It’s a nice neighborhood,” said Nicole Chiumento. “So, seeing something like this is very out of the blue.”

Residents echoed the same message: that the individual receives the help he needs.

"I just hope whatever the situation is, he can get help,” said neighbor Angie Burgess.

“It’s a sad situation, regardless of what’s going on in there,” added Chiumento. “I know someone needs some help, and it’s sad.”

Police have yet to release the individual’s name or the charges they face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

