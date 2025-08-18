Man facing charges after more than 100 people on bikes, scooters seen riding through Boston

BOSTON — A young man arrested in connection with an incident involving more than 100 bikes and scooters that disrupted traffic in Boston over the weekend is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Adam Harrison, 22, is slated to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The chaos unfolded around 2 p.m. on Saturday, when a large group of bikes, dirt bikes, and electric scooters entered the O’Neil Tunnel on Interstate 93 south via the Zakim Bridge. They initially exited the highway at Government Center but later returned.

Massachusetts State Police reported that during the incident, someone on a stolen dirt bike collided with a cruiser and fled from law enforcement in the area of D Street and Summer Street in South Boston.

Shortly thereafter, troopers arrested Harrison, who they claim was on a dirt bike.

However, Harrison disputes this account, stating that he was on a pedal bike and joined the back of the pack at the Seaport Bridge, a group he claims he does not know.

“I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge and I was [like], ‘Oh, that looks like fun,’” Harrison said. “I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway.”

As for the resisting arrest charge, Harrison says he respects police and did not know they were pulling him over until the trooper made contact with him.

“A cop started pulling on the back of my shirt, and I didn’t know it was him. And he dragged me off my bike,” Harrison said. “When I saw it was him, when I got pushed off my bike, I instantly put my hands behind my back and laid on the ground. Didn’t put up a fight, didn’t start yelling, didn’t do anything, I let them do what they had to do.”

Harrison says the many cameras around the city and the various cellphone videos from witnesses will prove he was not involved.

“I have a full-time job. I don’t have a record at all. I’ve never gotten even a speeding ticket to my name before.”

State police say the person who crashed the dirt bike into the cruiser ran from police. The dirt bike was determined to be stolen, officials said.

State police ask anyone who encounters the group of people on bikes and scooters not to engage them.

