Climate activists wearing ‘Stop Gas’ shirts shut down busy section of Boston

BOSTON — Climate activists shut down a busy section of Boston on Monday morning, blocking vehicle and pedestrian trafficking near the Prudential Center.

Activists wearing “Stop Gas” shirts were spotted in the area of Dartmouth Street and St. James Avenue near the Back Bay’s Copley Square.

The Boston Police Department warned the public to avoid the area.

BPD Traffic Advisory: Dartmouth Street and St. James Avenue is closed due to a protest. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic expected to be affected in the area. pic.twitter.com/nXXJNlsq5d — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 8, 2026

Photos and video shared by Extinction Rebellion Boston showed Boston officers and firefighters using power tools to separate activists from a pink car emblazoned with the phrase “GAS IS BAD FOR MASS” in an intersection at Copley Square.

One activist attached herself to the car with a welded metal tube, while others locked themselves to large pink barrels, according to the group.

Extinction Rebellion Boston announced that the activists were protesting fossil fuel and natural gas expansion in Massachusetts at the Northeast LDC Gas Forum at the Westin Hotel.

Extinction Rebellion protest (Extinction Rebellion)

The tops of the barrels were outfitted with tall poles holding banners that read “Road Closed for ‘Natural’ Gas Conference”.

The group described the gathering as a “peaceful, non-violent, non-destructive act of civil disobedience.”

The group also said arrests were expected.

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