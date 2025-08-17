22-year-old arrested in connection with over 100 bikes, scooters entering, exiting Boston highways

BOSTON — A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with over a 100 bikes and scooters entering and exiting Boston highways.

According to state police, shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday officers received a report that a group of bikes were riding into the O’Neill Tunnel on I-93.

State Police encountered the group in the area of D Street and Summer Street when one of the dirt bikes collided with a cruiser.

After the dirt bike operator fled on foot, the police identified the bike as stolen property.

Another dirt bike operator, identified as Adam Harrison, 22, of Winthrop, was arrested at the scene of the crash.

He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest

Harrison is expected to appear in South Boston District Court on Monday.

Police are asking anyone who encounters the group on a roadway not to engage with them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

