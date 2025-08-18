‘I Let Them Do What They Had to Do’: Man arrested after Boston bike ride speaks out

BOSTON — One person crashed a dirt bike into a police cruiser, and another man was arrested Saturday after police responded to more than 100 bicycles, dirt bikes, and electric scooters stalling traffic on the highway and in the O’Neill Tunnel.

Adam Harrison, 22, of Winthrop, faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Mass. State Police say Harrison was riding a dirt bike when he was arrested Saturday afternoon.

But Harrison tells Boston 25 News he was riding his pedal bike innocently and never rode on the highway or in the tunnel. He simply caught up with the group in the Seaport District and was in the back of the pack when he was arrested, he says.

“I saw a bunch of bikers go up the Seaport bridge and I was [like], ‘Oh, that looks like fun,’” Harrison said. “I was not on the highway. I did not go into the tunnel at all. I’m a 22-year-old guy. I would not condone that at all. I think it’s stupid and it’s reckless to go on the highway.”

As for the resisting arrest charge, Harrison says he respects police and did not know they were pulling him over until the trooper made contact with him.

“A cop started pulling on the back of my shirt, and I didn’t know it was him. And he dragged me off my bike,” Harrison said. “When I saw it was him, when I got pushed off my bike, I instantly put my hands behind my back and laid on the ground. Didn’t put up a fight, didn’t start yelling, didn’t do anything, I let them do what they had to do.”

Harrison says the many cameras around the city and the various cell phone videos from witnesses will prove he was not involved.

“I have a full-time job. I don’t have a record at all. I’ve never gotten even a speeding ticket to my name before.”

Harrison will appear in South Boston District Court on Monday.

State police say the person who crashed the dirt bike into the cruiser ran from police. The dirt bike was determined to be stolen, officials said.

State police ask anyone who encounters the group of people on bikes and scooters not to engage them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

