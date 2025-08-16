Over 100 bicycles, dirt bikes, and scooters seen entering and exiting Boston highways

BOSTON — Over 100 bicycles, dirt bikes, and scooters entered and exited highways in Boston this afternoon, prompting State Police to issue an air wing response.

The group was first reported around 2 p.m. as they made their way into the O’Neil Tunnel on I-93 south via the Zakim Bridge. They initially exited the highway at Government Center but returned shortly thereafter.

State Police encountered the group in the area of D Street and Summer Street, where a dirt bike collided with a cruiser. The operator fled on foot, and the bike was identified as stolen.

Troopers then arrested a different individual, a 22-year-old, on a different dirt bike at the scene of the crash. He is expected to face charges including disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

The State Police Air Wing has been deployed to monitor the group, which remains active in and around Boston.

Authorities advise the public not to engage with the group if encountered on public roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

