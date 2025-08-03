Man dead, another in custody after shooting in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A man is dead and another was taken into custody after a shooting in Fitchburg early Sunday.

According to Fitchburg police, around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mechanic Street for a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 63-year-old male Fitchburg resident suffering from an apparent gunshot wound outside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a Worcester-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A large police presence was seen throughout the morning, with officers going in and out of a home.

Boston 25 News reporter Alyssa Azzara saw a car being towed from the scene.

42-year-old Jonathan Reyes-Contreras of New Jersey was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Reyes-Contreras is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

Reyes-Contreras is expected to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on Monday.

An investigation into the shooting continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

