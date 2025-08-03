Police investigation underway in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — A police investigation is underway in Fitchburg on Sunday morning.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots during the night and woke up to police on Mechanic St.

A large police presence was seen throughout the morning with officers going in and out of a home.

#NOW An investigation is underway in Fitchburg. Deceives are on Mechanic St. and crime scene tape is blocking off a good portion of the street. I’m told police have been here for hours. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/kLlV8NUBUj — Alyssa Azzara (@alyssaazzaraTV) August 3, 2025

Boston 25 News reporter Alyssa Azzara saw a car being towed from the scene.

Boston 25 has reached out to Fitchburg Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

