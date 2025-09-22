Man charged with murder in NH country club shooting set to appear in front of judge

NASHUA, NH — A 23-year-old man facing murder charges after a deadly shooting at a New Hampshire country club on Saturday is set to face a judge.

Hunter Nadeau, a former employee of the Sky Meadow Country Club, is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Robert Steven DeCesare with a handgun.

Evie O’Rourke, DeCesare’s mother, says her son put his life on the line for his family.

“Unfortunately, my granddaughter and daughter-in-law saw it all. I’m repeating their words. They saw him come in and shoot the manager. Then they heard a couple more shots. Rob got up, turned around was going to go at him, and he went down. They were under the table and saw his legs and the blood, and they ran for their life.”

“I’m so proud of him because the gun was aimed at him and his girls, and he just went for it,” O’Rouke said.

The New Hampshire Attorney General says Nadeau entered the club and used a handgun to fire shots in two locations, in the hallway and inside Prime Steakhouse, lasting less than a minute.

One witness says he heard Nadeau shout, “Free Palestine” during the shooting.

The AG confirmed he made various statements while inside.

O’Rourke said this was an exciting time in their lives as her son was turning 60 in November, plus his daughter’s wedding, and a 25th anniversary cruise.

Two other adults were also hurt in the gunfire. One was an employee of the country club who was flown to Mass General in critical condition.

Authorities say there is no known connection between Nadeau and DeCesare.

Nadeau is facing a reckless second-degree murder charge, also known as depraved-heart murder. He is set to appear in court at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

