Boston University law student accused of posting chilling images, making mass shooting references

BOSTON — A Chelsea man will be in court on Friday after allegedly making threats against students and campus members at Boston University.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said 29-year-old Maximillien Sajous will face a judge in Brighton at Boston Municipal Court.

Sajous is accused of threatening and harassing students, deans, and the campus itself.

The DA’s office alleges that Sajous posted photos of shell casings and his targets after firing at a shooting range, as well as a Boston University dean.

Sajous also made references to a mass shooting threat, according to prosecutors.

Ten months ago, the Boston University Law Review listed Maximillien Sajous as a staff member in a LinkedIn post.

He was announced to the Editorial Board for 2026-2027 as a note development editor just two months ago.

The DA has not said what charges he faces.

Additional details are expected to be announced during Sajous’ arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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