One person killed in crash involving school bus in New Hampshire

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in southern New Hampshire on Friday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Route 12 in the Cheshire County town of Marlborough near Webb Depot Road, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Immediate details about the victim weren’t available, and state police noted that no students on the bus were seriously hurt.

The Marlborough Police Department said the bus was en route to Monadnock Regional High School.

“Any concerned family members should contact the school district directly,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

State police warned drivers that traffic is being detoured around the scene and that road closures are expected to last for “several hours.”

From the north, state police said drivers should take Flat Roof Mill Road in Swanzey to Route 32 South. From the south, they suggested that drivers take Monadnock Street in Troy to Route 124 North.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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