Mass. rideshare drivers win first union certification

BOSTON — Massachusetts rideshare drivers have secured the first union certification from the Commonwealth’s Department of Labor after a years-long effort.

The Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations on Friday, marking the largest private sector bargaining victory since the 1940s and first union of gig workers in the country.

The App Driver’s Union will represent 70,000 Lyft and Uber drivers across the state and can now bargain with rideshare platforms.

“It’s one of the biggest organizing union victories in the last century,” Autumn Weintraub, Executive Director of the App Drivers Union.

“Our 2024 agreement with the Attorney General demonstrated what we can achieve when we listen to drivers, who overwhelmingly supported that milestone,” said a spokesperson from Uber in a statement.

“Together, we will ensure that driver flexibility and hard-won benefits remain the foundation of our progress, while upholding the highest standards of safety, data security, transparency, and public accountability.”

Back in 2024, Lyft and Uber drivers were successful in their push for voters to approve question three, allowing rideshare drivers who work for companies such as Uber and Lyft to opt into a union.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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