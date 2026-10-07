Man charged in Holbrook hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old girl

Holbrook police say they have charged the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old girl injured last month.

A 66-year-old man from Brockton has been summonsed to court on a charge of leaving the scene of personal injury.

The teen girl was struck while walking home from a nearby bus stop on Wednesday, September 16, around 2:30 p.m. near 10 North Shore Road.

The car struck the girl, causing her to vault over the hood before hitting the ground. The girl was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators discovered surveillance footage that showed a charcoal-colored Chrysler minivan traveling from the area around the time of the crash and were able to partially identify a license plate.

Using camera footage from areas near Holbrook, police were able to hone in on a 2020 Chrysler Voyager and track the vehicle’s movements on the day of the crash.

When investigators found the vehicle and its owner, they also found damage to the vehicle that would be consistent with the September 16 hit-and-run.

“The public played an important role in helping our detectives piece together what happened and ultimately identify the vehicle and driver,” Holbrook Police Chief David Del Papa said. “We received valuable surveillance footage and information from the community, and our detectives followed each lead and used every investigative resource available to them. I want to thank everyone who assisted us and our detectives for their persistent work on this case.”

The 66-year-old man from Brockton will appear in Quincy District Court on November 4.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group