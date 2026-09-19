Holbrook police seek public’s help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured teen

HOLBROOK, Mass. — Holbrook Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle of interest as detectives continue investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old girl injured earlier this week.

According to police, investigators have obtained an image of a vehicle that may have been in the area when the crash occurred and are working to identify its owner or operator.

Police said the vehicle is believed to be an older-model black BMW 3 Series sedan.

The crash happened Wednesday, September 16, around 2:30 p.m. near 10 North Shore Road.

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl was struck while walking home from a nearby bus stop.

The driver allegedly fled the scene.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Holbrook Police Detective Michael Szczesny at 781-767-1212.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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