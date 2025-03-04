Man charged in deadly crash that killed Endicott police officer to be arraigned

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — The man accused in a deadly crash that killed an Endicott police officer will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Keoma Duarte was so drunk the night before Thanksgiving that officers could smell the alcohol on him as they worked to free him from his crumpled Tesla on Interstate 95 near Newbury.

Duarte’s Tesla had slammed head-on into a car that Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole was driving, killing the 49-year-old husband and father of four as he drove home from work.

Duarte, 40, was arraigned on vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges from his hospital bed in December. He spoke only once, acknowledging he could hear the judge.

Jeremy Cole was a police sergeant at Endicott College. News of his death shook the close-knit community of students and staff. Many turned out Monday to light candles and write messages of love and support to his family.

New Hampshire State Police said Duarte was spotted entering the parking lot of the NH Liquor & Wine Outlet along the northbound side of I-95 before he got on the highway in the wrong direction. The outlet was closed at the time.

Prosecutors also said that Duarte had a blood alcohol level of 0.19 at the time of the crash. That’s more than double the legal limit of 0.08.

In addition to vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges, Duarte faces additional civil infractions for wrong-way driving and speeding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

