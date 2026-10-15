Mother pushes for her son to receive education, care he needs following mental health struggle

BROCKTON, Mass. — For years, Brandie-Jo MacLaughlin says she has been fighting to get her son Anthony the care and education she believes he needs.

That fight started when he was in third grade.

He’s now 13 years old and in eighth grade.

“It’s frustrating because it’s like it’s right there and I feel like I’m always gaslit,” MacLaughlin said.

Over the years, she has built a paper trail she never wanted to have to keep.

It includes Brockton Public Schools records, doctors’ evaluations, medication lists and court paperwork, all documenting Anthony’s story and his mother’s efforts to get him help.

MacLaughlin describes her son as a fun-loving 13-year-old who loves sports, especially soccer. But she says Anthony has also struggled with his mental health and regulating his emotions.

“He’s had a lot of diagnoses over the years,” she said. “His first one was ODD and stress-induced anxiety.”

MacLaughlin says Anthony has been sectioned six times. She says there have also been numerous incidents at home and at school where police have been called.

Through it all, she says she has tried to navigate multiple systems to find the right help for her son.

“The school system sends me to the juvenile court system and the juvenile court system [sends me] to the school system,” MacLaughlin said.

According to a neuropsychological evaluation from Massachusetts General Hospital provided by MacLaughlin, Anthony was recommended to have access to a more therapeutic learning structure.

MacLaughlin says she submitted the documentation to Brockton Public Schools and has been waiting since May of last year for an update to his education plan.

She says the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has been involved in Anthony’s case since he was in third grade but because Anthony tests well academically, MacLaughlin says it has been difficult to get what she believes is the appropriate Individualized Education Program, or IEP, in place for him.

Now, she says she has recently been given another option through the court system, one she cannot imagine taking.

“Telling me that my best option is to voluntarily open up a DCF case, voluntarily sign him over, and have him placed in a group home,” MacLaughlin said. “If it doesn’t work in 30 days, then they have no choice but to implement the therapeutic schooling.”

MacLaughlin says she knows her family is not alone in struggling to navigate the education and mental health systems.

She is hoping the school district will work with her to find an educational setting that meets Anthony’s needs. She believes having the right support during the school day could make a major difference in his life.

“It’s sad because just watching this beautiful, fun-loving little boy lose himself and just slip through the cracks of all the systems supposed to be there and help our children,” MacLaughlin said. “I’ve done everything. I don’t know what else to do. Help me.”

MacLaughlin says one of her biggest fears is what happens if Anthony reaches adulthood without getting the support he needs.

After years of advocating for him, she worries that as he gets older and eventually ages out of the public school system, her ability to step in and advocate on his behalf will become more limited.

For now, she says she’ll continue pushing for what she believes her son needs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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