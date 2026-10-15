Raccoon in southern Mass. town tests positive for rabies

A town in southern Massachusetts is asking residents to be on alert after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was spotted near the town of Marion’s water tower on Point Road, according to town officials.

The raccoon was sent to the state for testing and returned positive for rabies.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant if they are out walking in the area where the raccoon was seen.

“If you or your pet encounter an animal that may be infected with rabies, do not approach the animal. Keep a safe distance and call Animal Control as soon as possible,” town officials say.

Signs of rabies in animals can include the following:

Abnormal or aggressive behavior

Lethargy, weakness, or paralysis

Self-mutilation

Seizures

Excessive salivation

Difficulty breathing or swallowing

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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