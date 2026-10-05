Man accused of striking students at Bridgewater State University found incompetent to stand trial

BROCKTON, Mass. — A driver accused of intentionally striking two students with his vehicle at Bridgewater State University will be held without bail pending a mental health evaluation.

40-year-old Steven Mayo, of Weymouth, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder. He appeared in Brockton District Court on Monday.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Saturday on Burrill Avenue near the university’s Moakley Center during Homecoming Weekend, when an estimated 10,000 people were on campus.

According to prosecutors, surveillance video showed Mayo driving at a high rate of speed before jumping the curb and hitting two students.

Prosecutors also said that before the incident, Mayo was allegedly involved in a road rage confrontation in East Bridgewater, during which he reportedly wielded a knife.

“Reading the police report, I would suggest that there’s no contention or evidence obtained in the police report anywhere that would suggest that this was a deliberate or malicious act,” said Mayo’s defense counsel.

“It was at worst, a tragic accident that was precipitated from a mental health crisis.”

Mayo was evaluated and determined incompetent to stand trial by a court-ordered doctor. A judge ordered him held at Bridgewater State Hospital for further mental health evaluation.

The two victims are expected to recover. During his arraignment, Mayo could be heard saying, “I’m sorry.”

Students on campus described the incident as unsettling.

“The people weren’t on the street. They were like on the sidewalk, and they purposely drove through,” said BSU sophomore Jayden Treannie. “I feel awful, and I think it’s really scary on this campus.”

The investigation remains ongoing. In a letter to students, the university’s president said Mayo had no connection to the school.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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