Driver arrested for intentionally striking Bridgewater State students, university says

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A driver accused of intentionally striking two Bridgewater State University students on campus was arrested Saturday on attempted murder charges, according to the university president.

“Video evidence indicates the driver intentionally drove his vehicle towards the victims,” BSU President Frederick W. Clark Jr., said in a letter to the community. “However, there is absolutely no evidence that the driver, a male in his early 40s from East Weymouth, who had been involved in an earlier road rage incident in East Bridgewater, was targeting those specific students.”

The violent incident occurred on homecoming weekend, when an estimated 10,000 people were on campus, Clark said.

“I just find it really disgusting,” said BSU sophomore Jayden Treannie, “and I feel awful for the people that were hit.”

One student was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other victim suffered minor injuries.

The driver, whom the university did not name, was arrested at the scene on Burrill Avenue near the Moakley Center and transported for a psychiatric evaluation, Clark said.

The driver is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of personal injury and a marked lanes violation, according to the letter.

“That’s a pretty terrible act to do,” said senior JP Cahill of the allegations against the driver. “And they don’t really deserve to be back roaming on the streets in my opinion.”

Witnesses to the aftermath of the incident saw a portion of the road shut down and a heavy law enforcement presence.

“There was a bunch of cops and everything, and there was a car with the windshield smashed in,” said Connor Forest. “So, it was a kind of a crazy scene to see.”

Clark said the university is in contact with the family of the victim and optimistic for her recovery, as she remained hospitalized Sunday.

“I wish them the best,” Cahill said of the victim. “I pray… they can recover with their family, and hopefully they can be okay.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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