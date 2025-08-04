Man accused of hijacking trash truck near Encore Casino to be arraigned in court

EVERETT, Mass. — The man accused of stealing a trash truck before crashing by the Encore Casino in Everett is set to be arraigned.

Admilson Vizcaino is charged with four counts of attempted armed carjacking, two counts of armed carjacking, assault and armed assault with attempt to rob.

Police say last Thursday, Vizcaino crashed his SUV and ran through traffic, trying to get into multiple cars. Vizcaino then hijacked a Republic Services trash truck.

At least one police officer opened fire on Vizcaino as he forced the operator of the truck out of the driver’s seat. He then drove the truck for about a half mile, with police on hot pursuit, striking light poles, fire hydrants, and several other things before crashing on the sidewalk on the Alford Street Bridge.

Vizcaino was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and it’s unclear if his arraignment will be in person or virtual.

The officer who shot him is on administrative leave.

Vizcaino is also facing multiple motor vehicle charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group