Suspect in custody after hijacking truck, crashing on bridge near Encore Casino in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A suspect in custody after hijacking a truck and crashing it on a bridge near the Encore Casino in Everett Thursday afternoon.

Everett Police tell Boston 25 the incident began when someone stole a vehicle in Medford before crashing it in on Broadway in front of the casino.

The suspect then reportedly ran on foot and hijacked a Republic Services trash truck before crashing it on the Alford Street Bridge, police say.

The suspect was then taken into custody.

Broadway is currently shut down in both directions.

Video provided to Boston 25 News shows the moment the hijacked Republic Services trash truck raced across the Alford Street Bridge with police in hot pursuit.

Police could be seen surrounding a Republic Services trash truck and putting up yellow crime scene tape around the crashed vehicle.

A Boston police officer at the scene of the crash told Boston 25 News the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad is on its way to the scene.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Republic Services for comment. The trash services company and Teamsters Local 25 Union have been in a dispute over a new contract for the last several weeks.

Boston police tell Boston 25 News that they are responding to the incident but Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police are the primary agencies in charge.

Police say the lower Broadway corridor will be closed for another 2 to 3 hours as police analyze the crime scene and undergo hazmat cleanup.

