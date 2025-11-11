Man, 60 snakes found dead after fire rips through Merrimack Valley home

METHUEN, Mass. — Up to 60 snakes were found dead in the basement of a Merrimack Valley home following a fire on Tuesday that also claimed a man’s life, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a report of smoke in a building at 38 Atkinson Street in Methuen just before 2:30 a.m. found flames coming from the single-family home, according to the Methuen Fire Department.

Methuen Fire Chief David Toto said crews tried to enter the home, but they encountered intense flames and were blocked by clutter, forcing them into defensive operations to protect nearby homes.

Crews battled the blaze for more than four hours before finding a man dead inside the home, along with 40 to 60 pythons and boa constrictors that had perished in their cages, according to the fire department. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Officials noted that three other people were able to escape to safety.

The home was deemed a total loss.

“On behalf of the Methuen Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family,” Toto said in a statement. “They lost a loved one and their home. This is a very sad day for them and the community.”

Officials believe the fire began in the basement of the home.

The Methuen police and fire departments, the state fire marshal’s office, and state police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating the blaze.

