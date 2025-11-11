One person dead after early morning house fire in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — One person is dead following an early morning house fire in Methuen.

According to the State Fire Marshals’ office, crews responded to a home at 38 Atkinson Street around 2:20 on Tuesday morning for reports of smoke.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-family home.

Crews attempted to make entry into the building but encountered heavy fire and were blocked by heavy clutter. They moved to defensive operations to protect nearby homes.

Firefighters battled the blaze for more than four hours.

Three occupants were able to escape but one was located deceased inside the home.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

“On behalf of the Methuen Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the family,” said Chief Toto. “They lost a loved one and their home. This is a very sad day for them and the community.”

The structure sustained catastrophic damage and the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

