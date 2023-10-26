Maine community on edge following mass shooting in Lewiston, killing 18 people

LEWISTON, Maine. — At least 18 people were killed and 13 others injured after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and bar in the central Maine city of Lewiston on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police identified Robert Card, 40, as the man suspected of opening fire at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille. He remains at large hours nearly 24 after shots rang out, and authorities warned he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

The small, rural town of Lewiston, Maine were eerily quiet Thursday morning, as residents remain in a lockdown, and schools remain closed.

“It was just really eerie, I guess is a good word,” said Andy.

Andy is a truck driver who’s often on a route through Maine and was struck by the paralyzed town of Lewiston.

“It hits me because people are just idiots. There’s no reason something like this should ever happen,” said Andy.

A community shelter-in-place. A community on egg shells waiting to learn more about the 18 innocent people who lost their lives, in a mass shooting in their neighborhood.

On Thursday as the search continued for the suspected mass shooter.

The basketball courts sat quiet, there were no children at the playground, the store lights darkened in shops and businesses across the main street.

“My heart is empty. That is the best way I can describe it,” said Larry Conrad, Lewiston resident. “This world now, you can’t even go out and have a good time. You gotta look over your shoulder all the time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

