List of Maine communities with shelter-in-place orders, school closings amid manhunt for shooter

LEWISTON, Maine — Many communities in Maine have issued a shelter-in-place order and announced school closings as law enforcement agencies from across the region continue to search for a man wanted in connection with mass shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement officials said late Wednesday that they are looking for 40-year-old Robert Card in shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille that left 18 people dead and dozens of others injured.

My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We... Posted by Schemengees Bar and Grill on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some... Posted by Just-In-Time Recreation on Thursday, October 26, 2023

In a tweet around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Maine State Police said, “We are expanding the shelter-in-place advisory and school closings to include the town of Bowdoin. Please stay inside your homes while more than 100 local and federal investigators work to locate Robert Card, a person of interest in the Lewiston shootings.”

The following communities are sheltering in place:

Bowdoin

Lisbon

Lewiston

Androscoggin County

Northern Sagadahoc County

@MEStatePolice have issued a Public Safety Alert, extending the shelter in place order for Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County. Please make sure your homes and vehicles are secured. — MEMA (@MaineEMA) October 26, 2023

Dozens of public school districts are closed across Maine, according to WGME-TV:

ACTON SCHOOLS: Closed

Andover Elementary School: Closed

AUBURN SCHOOLS: Closed Thursday

AUGUSTA SCHOOLS: Closed

BIDDEFORD SCHOOLS: Closed

BRUNSWICK SCHOOLS: Closed

Dayton School Department: Closed

Fayette Central School: Closed

Fiddlehead Charter School of Arts and Sciences- Gray: Closed

GORHAM SCHOOLS: Closed

Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education: Closed

LEWISTON SCHOOLS: Closed Thursday

Mackworth Island: Closed

Maine Arts Academy: Closed

PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed

Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Closed

Region 10 Technical High School: Closed

Saco Schools: Closed

SANFORD SCHOOLS: Closed

SCARBOROUGH SCHOOLS: Closed

Sebago School Department: Closed

SOUTH PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed

Thornton Academy: Closed

Vassalboro Community School: Closed

WELLS-OGUNQUIT CSD: Closed

West Bath School: Closed

WESTBROOK SCHOOLS: Closed

Winslow Public Schools: Closed

Winthrop Public Schools: Closed Thursday

YARMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Central Maine Community College: Closed

UMA at Lewiston: Closed

University of Maine - Augusta: Closed

University of Southern Maine: Lewiston Campus will be closed

