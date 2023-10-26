List of Maine communities with shelter-in-place orders, school closings amid manhunt for shooter

LEWISTON, Maine — Many communities in Maine have issued a shelter-in-place order and announced school closings as law enforcement agencies from across the region continue to search for a man wanted in connection with mass shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston on Wednesday night.
Law enforcement officials said late Wednesday that they are looking for 40-year-old Robert Card in shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille that left 18 people dead and dozens of others injured.
My heart is crushed. I am at a loss for words. In a split second your world gets turn upside down for no good reason. We...Posted by Schemengees Bar and Grill on Wednesday, October 25, 2023
None of this seems real, but unfortunately it is. We are devastated for our community and our staff. We lost some...Posted by Just-In-Time Recreation on Thursday, October 26, 2023
In a tweet around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Maine State Police said, “We are expanding the shelter-in-place advisory and school closings to include the town of Bowdoin. Please stay inside your homes while more than 100 local and federal investigators work to locate Robert Card, a person of interest in the Lewiston shootings.”
The following communities are sheltering in place:
- Bowdoin
- Lisbon
- Lewiston
- Androscoggin County
- Northern Sagadahoc County
@MEStatePolice have issued a Public Safety Alert, extending the shelter in place order for Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County. Please make sure your homes and vehicles are secured.— MEMA (@MaineEMA) October 26, 2023
Dozens of public school districts are closed across Maine, according to WGME-TV:
ACTON SCHOOLS: Closed
Andover Elementary School: Closed
AUBURN SCHOOLS: Closed Thursday
AUGUSTA SCHOOLS: Closed
BIDDEFORD SCHOOLS: Closed
BRUNSWICK SCHOOLS: Closed
Dayton School Department: Closed
Fayette Central School: Closed
Fiddlehead Charter School of Arts and Sciences- Gray: Closed
GORHAM SCHOOLS: Closed
Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education: Closed
LEWISTON SCHOOLS: Closed Thursday
Mackworth Island: Closed
Maine Arts Academy: Closed
PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed
Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Closed
Region 10 Technical High School: Closed
Saco Schools: Closed
SANFORD SCHOOLS: Closed
SCARBOROUGH SCHOOLS: Closed
Sebago School Department: Closed
SOUTH PORTLAND SCHOOLS: Closed
Thornton Academy: Closed
Vassalboro Community School: Closed
WELLS-OGUNQUIT CSD: Closed
West Bath School: Closed
WESTBROOK SCHOOLS: Closed
Winslow Public Schools: Closed
Winthrop Public Schools: Closed Thursday
YARMOUTH SCHOOLS: Closed
COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Central Maine Community College: Closed
UMA at Lewiston: Closed
University of Maine - Augusta: Closed
University of Southern Maine: Lewiston Campus will be closed
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
