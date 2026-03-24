‘Made a mistake and got killed for it’: Mother recounts son’s death in Westminster police shooting

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — An arrest warrant served at a Westminster home Monday afternoon ended in police shooting and killing 22-year-old Zachary Beaudet.

Beaudet’s mother, Naomie Santamore believes the arrest warrant was due to her son missing a check-in with his probation officer after, she says, his car broke down.

“He missed a check in and he died for it,” Santamore said.

Court documents indicate Beaudet was on probation after he was charged with possession of child pornography in May of last year.

“He’s had a tough year and a somehow here we are. In 30 seconds we went from ‘you’re not in trouble’ to being shot six times,” Santamore said.

Santamore said her son was deaf and she’s not sure if he was wearing his hearings aids at the time.

“I think that they were frustrated that he didn’t open the door. I don’t know that he would have heard them at the door. I don’t know that he would’ve heard any commands that they gave him. I don’t know if he had his hearing aids in. No one seemed to know he was deaf so he probably wasn’t wearing them, so I don’t know if that played into it but that’s certainly a thought,” Santamore said.

Officials say the shooting happened after policed reported the 22-year-old started moving toward them with a knife.

Santamore said she wasn’t home at the time, but watched her son be taken out on a stretcher over video call.

“There are no emotions for that,” Santamore said. “He was a good kid. He was a good kid that made a mistake and got killed for it.”

No officers were hurt during the shooting, though all involved have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocol for officer involved shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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