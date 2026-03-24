22-year-old man dead after being shot by police at central Mass. home, DA says

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — A man is dead after being shot by police in Westminster on Monday afternoon.

According to the Worcester County DA around 4:42 p.m. officers responded to a residence on South Ashburnham Road to serve an arrest warrant on a 22-year-old Westminster resident.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the individual inside the home.

During that interaction, the suspect held a large knife and moved towards the officers.

Officers discharged their firearms, striking the individual and immediately rendering aid to the man.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to a Worcester-area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

No Westminster Police officers were physically injured during this incident.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

According to the DA, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard protocol pending the outcome of the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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