Quiet Westminster neighborhood becomes center of deadly officer involved shooting

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — Just across from Crocker Pond, on a quiet South Ashburnham Road in Westminster, things appeared calm at the home which was the center of an arrest warrant that ended in a 22-year-old man being shot and killed by police Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened after police reported the 22-year-old started moving toward them with a “large knife.”

The person who lives right next door to the home said he’s not too familiar with his neighbors but indicated three people live at the home.

“There was an incident when they were trying to serve an arrest warrant but outside of that, I don’t know anything else,” the neighbor said.

Though, the neighbor was aware that police are familiar with the home. Court documents indicate in May of 2025, law enforcement executed a search warrant at this same address which ended in a 21-year-old being charged with possession of child pornography.

Law enforcement expert Todd McGhee said with investigations like this, prior history will be evaluated, though what remains to be known is exactly what Monday’s arrest warrant was for.

“We need to peel back the layers on what the actual warrant, what was in the language of the warrant to be able to decipher more about law enforcements response in serving this warrant, so all those particulars are very important to understand,” McGhee explained.

Boston 25 did reach out to the Worcester County DA’s office to find out what the arrest warrant was for. The DA’s office indicated the investigation is ongoing and no further information would be released.

No officers were injured in the shooting, though all involved have been placed on administrative leave which is standard protocols in these sorts of incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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