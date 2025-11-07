Logan Airport travelers facing cancellations, delays as FAA reductions take effect

BOSTON — Travelers at Boston’s Logan International Airport are facing delays and cancellations on Friday morning as airlines comply with flight reductions mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Friday, there were 38 cancellations and 22 delays at Logan Airport, according to FlightAware. That number was expected to grow throughout the day, officials and aviation experts warned.

The FAA has cut the number of flights at 40 major airports across the United States by 10% to ensure safety in the sky, citing a lack of available air traffic controllers.

The staffing issues stem from the ongoing government shutdown, which has left TSA agents and air traffic controllers unpaid.

According to the president of the TSA union in New England, some agents have already begun resigning, raising concerns about worsening conditions.

“We anticipate a lot of people will probably have to make some hard choices as to whether or not they want to stay employed here, and that’s obviously going to have an impact on staffing levels,” said Mike Gayzagian, President of the American Federation of Government Employees. “Long lines will probably start to form at some point, so it’s a tough situation right now.”

With fewer flights and fewer staff, Logan is expected to see a surge in travelers this weekend. Anyone flying out of Boston in the coming days is urged to check with their airline before arrival.

Officials warn that if the shutdown continues, travel during the upcoming holiday season could be severely disrupted.

