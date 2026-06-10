Blizzard of Lies: Author sits down with Boston 25 to speak about new Karen Read book

BOSTON — The death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe continues to be a source of debate.

This investigation into his death and the officers involved in the high-profile case of Karen Read continue to generate headlines.

Author Dave Wedge joined Boston 25 to talk about his new book titled, Blizzard of Lies, which comes out on July 28 and focuses on the case of Karen Read and death of Officer John O’Keefe.

Wedge is a former reporter from the Boston Herald for 18 and has written eight previous books.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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