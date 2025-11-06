Travel agents stress back up plans amid flight cuts at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers flying out of Boston Logan International Airport Thursday expressed concerns about their flights back to Boston. Starting Friday, Logan will be one of 40 airports across the country experiencing 10% cut to flights due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Gail Binney Stern, traveling from Boston to D.C. with her granddaughter, said she’s never seen a shutdown have this kind of impact.

“You have to expect there will be some glitches in all travel plans but this is certainly the longest I can remember anyway,” Binney Stern said.

Clint Henderson with travel company, The Point Guy, expects that these cuts will likely impact flights to smaller, regional airports. He also said some airlines, like Delta, will be implementing the cuts slowly, starting at 4% and then gradually build to the required 10% reduction.

“Passengers don’t have a lot of rights but it sounds to me like the airlines are going to be very, very flexible because this is basically a mess right now,” Henderson said.

If travelers just want to go ahead and cancel their flights, Henderson said most airlines will refund passengers. That’s something Lauren Galvin who’s traveling to Atlanta, says she may end up doing.

“I was looking at how long it would take to go from Atlanta to Logan. We’re looking at an 18-hour drive if I can’t get home,” Galvin explained.

For passengers like Ahkiel White who flies nearly every week, he says this reduction will have a big impact on his life.

Travel agents stress that anyone flying during the remainder of the government shutdown should have a backup plan ready to go.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

