Boston Marathon: What to know about the course, start times, and road closures

BOSTON — It’s Marathon Monday in Massachusetts, as runners take to the course for the 130th Boston Marathon.

The course starts in Hopkinton and follows Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, and Wellesley, joining Route 16 along the way through Newton Lower Falls and then turning onto Commonwealth Avenue or Route 30.

From Comm Ave to Chestnut Hill Ave and Beacon Street, runners continue through Brookline to Kenmore Square until they turn onto Hereford Street and then left onto Boylston Street where the finish line is by the Boston Public Library in Copley.

Spectators are not allowed to enter the course or run alongside the athletes.

But they can track runners using the BAA Racing App.

Marathon officials are encouraging people to take the MBTA around the route, including the commuter rail if you plan to watch between Hopkinton and Wellesley.

For people heading down, there are some prohibited items to leave at home.

-bags

-coolers

-suitcases

-packages

-large blankets

-costumes

-props

-fireworks

-weapons

Flight restrictions are also in place along the course for drones, it’s a “no drone zone.”

Road closures begin here in Hopkinton at 7am.

They won’t reopen here until about 1:30pm.

The first division of racers to start is the men’s wheelchair beginning at 9:06am.

That is followed by the women’s wheelchair race, the handcycles and duos, then the pro men, and pro women.

In total there are 12 groups with 12 different start times.

Wave 6, the last wave, will be at the starting line at 11:21am.

30,000 runners are expected to cross the starting line.

Last year, the winner of the men’s division finished in 2 hours 4 minutes and 45 seconds.

Not too far behind, the winner of the women came in at 2 hours 17 minutes 22 seconds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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