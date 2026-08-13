Missing diver found dead after massive search off Cape Cod

DENNIS, Mass. — A 72-year-old diver was found dead Wednesday afternoon following a large search operation off the coast of Cape Cod, officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a missing diver about two nautical miles north-northwest of Sesuit Harbor in Dennis around 5 p.m., according to the Dennis Fire Department.

Dennis marine units departed Sesuit Harbor and began searching the area. Multiple agencies assisted in the effort, including the Barnstable and Sandwich fire departments.

The U.S. Coast Guard provided aerial support, while the Barnstable County Technical Dive Rescue Team was activated to assist with search and recovery operations.

Officials said the diver was located and recovered at approximately 5:30 p.m. The Dennis Fire Department then transported him back to shore, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“This was a coordinated response with significant resources on the water, in the air, and on the shore,” Dennis Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro said in a statement. “I want to recognize the efforts of our firefighters and thank the many agencies that responded quickly to assist us. We are grateful for their professionalism and partnership during a difficult operation. We offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from the Dennis Police Department.

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