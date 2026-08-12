Lindsay Clancy weeps during autopsy testimony in murder trial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy openly sobbed and buried her face in the defense table as a Medical Examiner detailed the fatal wounds found on two of her children, Cora and Dawon Clancy.

Medical Examiner testimony on 8-month-old Callan Clancy was introduced to the jury last week.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with first-degree murder for the strangulation deaths of her three young children in the basement of her Duxbury home.

Prosecutors allege she used exercise bands to strangle the children before jumping out of a window in an alleged suicide attempt, leaving her now paralyzed.

In court, jurors were emotional as they were shown autopsy photos of Cora and Dawson Clancy.

The Medical Examiner described ligature marks around their necks, fresh bruises on their arms and legs.

Lindsay Clancy wept and said, “I can’t do this!” as the ME described Cora Clancy’s injuries.

“Were there also injuries to her face and neck area that seemed to go along with trauma to her neck?” Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague asked.

“Yes, there were findings of the head that were associated with the trauma of the neck,” Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Vidal Olsen testified.

Judge William Sullivan ordered an immediate break.

Lindsay Clancy’s defense is claiming she was in the grip of post-psychosis at the time of the killings and is not criminally responsible.

Linday Clancy, throughout the testimony of the medical examiner who said there was evidence that the children struggled, was inconsolable.

Clearly, this jury struggled with what they saw and heard in the courtroom.

Testimony resumes in the morning

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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