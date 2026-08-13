4 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win prizes Wednesday as out-of-state player claims $1B jackpot

BOSTON — While Wednesday night’s $1.040 billion Powerball jackpot was won by an out-of-state player, four tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes.
The numbers drawn for Wednesday’s grand prize were 4-26-66-67-69, and the Powerball was 9. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier, and the lump-sum cash value for the winner is $450.5 million.
Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers.
Locally, four people woke up richer, according to the Massachusetts Lottery:
- $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Robinson News in Malden
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven 34499-I in Dedham
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms #6771 in Attleborough
- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms #6698 in Granby
In Monday night’s drawing, tickets that hit for $50,000 were sold at Gray Gables Market in Bourne, Marstons Mills Cash Market in Marstons Mills, and the Express Mart in Teaticket.
The jackpot now resets to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $8.7 million.
There had been 44 drawings since the Powerball grand prize was last won on May 2, 2026.
Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
All prizes are based on a $2 wager.
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