4 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win prizes Wednesday as out-of-state player claims $1B jackpot

BOSTON — While Wednesday night’s $1.040 billion Powerball jackpot was won by an out-of-state player, four tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers drawn for Wednesday’s grand prize were 4-26-66-67-69, and the Powerball was 9. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier, and the lump-sum cash value for the winner is $450.5 million.

Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Illinois matched all six numbers.

Locally, four people woke up richer, according to the Massachusetts Lottery:

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Robinson News in Malden

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at 7-Eleven 34499-I in Dedham

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms #6771 in Attleborough

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms #6698 in Granby

In Monday night’s drawing, tickets that hit for $50,000 were sold at Gray Gables Market in Bourne, Marstons Mills Cash Market in Marstons Mills, and the Express Mart in Teaticket.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for Saturday’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $8.7 million.

There had been 44 drawings since the Powerball grand prize was last won on May 2, 2026.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All prizes are based on a $2 wager.

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