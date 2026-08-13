Acton teen accused of killing mother, brother used AI to make disturbing searches, DA says

CONCORD, Mass. — An Acton teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother after allegedly making disturbing searches on ChatGPT is expected to face a judge Thursday as investigators continue to piece together what led to the family tragedy.

Arjun Aravind, 17, is slated to be arraigned in Concord District Court on charges including two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a family member, and two counts of assault and battery in connection with the deaths of his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind.

ACTON DEATH INVESTIGATION Arjun Aravind (Arjun Aravind)

Officers conducted a well-being check at the suspect’s family home on Martha Lane in Acton just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after his father called the Acton Police Department to report that an expected visiting tutor couldn’t get inside, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Wednesday.

When officers entered the home, they found Siddharth Aravind and Sudha Venkatesan dead inside, according to Ryan.

Arjun Aravind allegedly fled the home in his mother’s green Honda Accord and was arrested in Wayland early Wednesday morning, Ryan said.

After the arrest, authorities revealed disturbing details about their investigation, saying Aravind’s computer history included searches and writings related to violence against family members.

Ryan said investigators found evidence that Aravind used ChatGPT to create fantasy stories depicting family members being killed.

“He was engaged in the use of ChatGPT to create fantasy stories, Gothic novels, creating characters asking what about this, what about that, which appear to relate to threats to his family not surviving,” Ryan explained.

Investigators said the two suffered trauma, but the exact cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

Ryan described the incident as an “unspeakable tragedy,” calling it a “very dark day” for the community.

“We are at the beginning of a very dark and long process,” Ryan said. “We know that it is going to take time for the community to process this, even though, fortunately, the public threat has been abated, but to process this and to start thinking about how we heal.”

Students at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School told Boston 25 News that Aravind was a student there. Peter Light, the district superintendent, called the incident “horrific.”

“This is obviously a horrific and tragic situation on many levels, and we are heartbroken for the family, friends, staff, and others impacted by this,” Light wrote in a statement. “Our thoughts are focused on the students, their family, friends, and our staff. We have no further information to share about the incident or investigation.”

Light said mental health staff would be available to support students, staff, and community members affected by the deaths.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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