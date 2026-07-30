Child riding bicycle struck, seriously injured by SUV in Wellesley

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A child who was riding a bicycle was rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV in Wellesley on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Oakland Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Police noted that the child was conscious and alert when officers arrived.

The driver remained at the scene following the crash and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Oakland Street was closed between Route 9 and Washington Street for a short time after the crash.

The Wellesley Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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