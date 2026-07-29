Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jurors in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy heard emotional testimony Wednesday from Patrick Clancy and listened to the graphic 911 call made after he discovered his three children dead inside the family’s Duxbury home.

Lindsay Clancy is charged with murdering her three children — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan — on Jan. 24, 2023.

Prosecutors allege she strangled the children after sending her husband, Patrick Clancy, on an errand to a nearby CVS and restaurant in Plymouth.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of Patrick Clancy at both locations. Patrick testified Lindsay briefly called him back after missing his call about medicine she wanted him to pick up.

“She’s pretty quiet. It sounded like she was busy. I remember hanging up thinking she’s probably in the middle of giving baths or something like that,” he said.

Patrick Clancy testified he returned to an empty home before eventually unlocking the bedroom door.

When asked what he saw, Patrick testified: “I saw blood everywhere in the window was open.”

Patrick testified he then found Lindsay Clancy in the backyard with bloody wounds across her neck and wrists.

Jurors also listened to the 911 call Patrick Clancy made that night. During the recording, a woman can be heard moaning and crying as Patrick urges Lindsay to stay awake.

Patrick testified Lindsay eventually told him the children were in the basement. While still on the phone with the dispatcher, he found the bodies of the three children.

As the 911 call played in court, jurors heard Patrick Clancy screaming and crying for several minutes. At one point during the call, he told the dispatcher, “She killed the kids.”

Patrick Clancy was not in the courtroom while the 911 recording was played. Lindsay Clancy openly sobbed as jurors listened.

Earlier in the day, Patrick testified he first found Cora and Callan in a basement living room area before discovering Dawson on the floor of his office.

When asked about Dawson’s condition, Patrick testified: “I knew he was gone.”

Prosecutors also showed jurors the clothes and pajamas the children were wearing when they were killed, along with the three exercise bands prosecutors allege were wrapped around their necks.

Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl)

Patrick testified that about a week after the killings, he briefly spoke with Lindsay while she was hospitalized.

“She didn’t talk about our kids. She talked about what she went through.”

When asked what Lindsay told him during the call, Patrick testified:

“She said she heard a man’s voice telling her that if she didn’t do it now, she would lose her chance. Or something like that.”

Prosecutors also asked whether Lindsay mentioned the children during that conversation.

“I don’t think so, not directly.”

When asked if Lindsay had ever mentioned psychosis before the killings, Patrick testified: “No. I didn’t know what psychosis was until after this happened.”

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday in Plymouth County Superior Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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