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Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Here’s where juror count stands after 3rd day of jury selection

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jury selection continued Wednesday in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

Could Lindsay Clancy be found not guilty by reason of insanity? A defense attorney weighs in

As of Wednesday afternoon, five new jurors had been added, three women and two men, bringing the total to 10 women and seven men.

Court wrapped up for the day with one more person still needed to complete a jury of 18, which includes six alternates.

Follow Bob Ward’s live court updates:

July 22, 2026, 3:40 p.m.

July 22, 2026, 1:04 p.m.

July 22, 2026, 12:36 p.m.

July 22, 2026, 12:22 p.m.

July 22, 2026, 12:11 p.m.

July 22, 2026, 11:59 a.m.

July 22, 2026, 11:45 a.m.

More trial coverage:

Over the first two days of jury selection, seven women and five men were chosen to serve on the jury.

One juror who was chosen on Monday was dismissed on Tuesday. No official reason was provided for the juror’s departure.

Clancy, a former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse, is charged with three counts of murder in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her three young children at the family’s Duxbury home.

Prosecutors allege Clancy strangled her children before attempting to take her own life. She survived but was left paralyzed.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Her defense team is expected to argue that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and was overmedicated while being treated for postpartum depression and other mental health conditions at the time of the killings. They plan to pursue an insanity defense.

Defense in Lindsay Clancy trial seeks to cut prosecution witness list

The trial is expected to last several weeks once testimony begins.

Boston 25 News plans to livestream courtroom testimony throughout the trial. Viewers can download the Boston 25 News app to receive breaking updates and alerts as the high-profile case moves forward.

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