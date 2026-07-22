Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Here’s where juror count stands after 3rd day of jury selection

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Jury selection continued Wednesday in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five new jurors had been added, three women and two men, bringing the total to 10 women and seven men.

Court wrapped up for the day with one more person still needed to complete a jury of 18, which includes six alternates.

Follow Bob Ward’s live court updates:

July 22, 2026, 3:40 p.m.

Strange afternoon in #lindsayclancy trial. We are at 17 jurors. We need 18 for this trial. After lunch break, 30+ ppl were called. None chosen. Jury selection continues Thursday. Opens are looking like Friday if they can find 18th juror.@boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 1:04 p.m.

In Lindsay Clancy murder trial, jury selection stands at 17 with one to go. Court is breaking for lunch. We will be back at 2 PM. #lindsayclancy @Bos25Sports #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 12:36 p.m.

At #LindsayClancy murder trial, 17th juror is seated. A woman. We are at 10 women, 7 men. 1 more and we have a seated jury. @boston25 #Truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 12:22 p.m.

16th juror, a man, seated for #lindsayclancy murder trial. Just 2 more to go. We are at 9 women, 7 men. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 12:11 p.m.

Moving right along. A 15th juror in #lindsayclancy murder trial is seated. Looking for 3 more @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 11:59 a.m.

14th juror, a woman seated for #LindsayClancy murder trial. Looking for 18. @boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026, 11:45 a.m.

In Lindsay Clancy trial, 13th juror, a man just seated @boston25 #lindsayclancy #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) July 22, 2026

More trial coverage:

Over the first two days of jury selection, seven women and five men were chosen to serve on the jury.

One juror who was chosen on Monday was dismissed on Tuesday. No official reason was provided for the juror’s departure.

Clancy, a former Massachusetts labor and delivery nurse, is charged with three counts of murder in connection with the January 2023 deaths of her three young children at the family’s Duxbury home.

Prosecutors allege Clancy strangled her children before attempting to take her own life. She survived but was left paralyzed.

Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Her defense team is expected to argue that Clancy was suffering from severe mental illness and was overmedicated while being treated for postpartum depression and other mental health conditions at the time of the killings. They plan to pursue an insanity defense.

The trial is expected to last several weeks once testimony begins.

Boston 25 News plans to livestream courtroom testimony throughout the trial. Viewers can download the Boston 25 News app to receive breaking updates and alerts as the high-profile case moves forward.

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