12 jurors selected for Lindsay Clancy trial as defense seeks to cut prosecution witness list

After two full days of jury selection in the Lindsay Clancy trial, 12 jurors are now seated.

The count should be 13, but one juror who was chosen on Day 1 informed the court Tuesday that he can’t serve.

They are trying to get to 18 jurors, as this closely watched trial moves forward

In Plymouth County Superior Court, one by one, the jury that will decide Lindsay Clancy’s fate is being chosen.

On the second day of jury selection, more than half of the jury has already been seated ahead of what is sure to be an emotionally charged trial.

Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder for the deaths of her three young children in January 2023.

Clancy is charged with methodically strangling her children with exercise bands after sending her husband, Patrick Clancy, on an errand outside of their Duxbury home.

Prosecutors allege this was a premeditated crime, that Lindsay sent her husband on the errand so that she would have time to kill the children.

Clancy’s lawyer is mounting an insanity defense.

Her lawyer claims Lindsay Clancy was not criminally responsible for the murders because she suffered postpartum psychosis and was over-medicated.

More than 200 people are listed as witnesses, including more than a dozen first responders

Defense attorney Reddington has filed a motion asking the judge to cut the DA’s witness list.

He argues that only one first responder is needed to describe the crime scene, not the 18 the DA plans to call.

Reddington argued that any more than one first responder’s testimony would be prejudicial against Lindsay Clancy.

That motion has not yet been heard before a judge.

Jury selection continues Wednesday morning.

A hearing on Reddington’s motion may be held on Thursday.

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