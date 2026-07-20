Could Lindsay Clancy be found not guilty by reason of insanity? A defense attorney weighs in

Jury selection began Monday in the highly anticipated murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children in January 2023 before attempting to take her own life.

The case has drawn national attention and is expected to focus less on who caused the children’s deaths and more on Clancy’s mental state at the time of the killings.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty and is expected to argue that she was not criminally responsible because of severe mental illness, including postpartum-related conditions. Prosecutors, meanwhile, contend she was criminally responsible for her actions.

Boston criminal defense attorney Elyse Hershon, who is not involved in the case, told Boston 25 News that the trial presents an unusual legal situation.

“From all of the hearings we’ve observed and everything we’ve seen, this is not about who did it or how she did it,” Hershon said. “It’s more, did she form the requisite intent? Is she criminally responsible?”

Hershon says insanity defenses are historically difficult to win because jurors often struggle with the emotional nature of the crimes involved.

“Jurors tend to reject this, holding people not responsible for such horrific acts,” Hershon said. “Obviously three children are dead. It’s horrific. The nature of the crime is extremely emotional and difficult.”

Still, Hershon said Clancy’s documented history of mental illness and postpartum diagnoses could strengthen the defense’s case.

“I do think that this is a very strong case for the defense in that aspect,” she said.

The court hopes to seat 18 jurors, including 12 jurors and six alternates. During jury selection, prospective jurors will be questioned individually in a process known as voir dire.

Potential jurors will be asked whether they can fairly evaluate what is expected to be difficult and emotional evidence, including photographs, recordings, and testimony related to the deaths of Clancy’s children.

According to Hershon, both sides are searching for jurors who can set aside emotion and decide the case based solely on the evidence presented in court.

If Clancy is convicted of first-degree murder, she faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

If a jury finds her not guilty by reason of insanity, she would not automatically be released. Instead, a separate hearing would determine whether she should be committed to a secure psychiatric facility for treatment. Her status would then be subject to ongoing court review.

Jury selection is expected to last several days before opening statements begin. Boston 25 News will continue to provide updates from Plymouth Superior Court throughout the proceedings.

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