Man dies from injuries after incident near downtown Boston MBTA station

BOSTON — A man who was found suffering from serious injuries in downtown Boston early Wednesday morning has died, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Boylston Street and Tremont Street near Boston Common and the MBTA’s Boylston Green Line station just before 5:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a person injured, according to the Boston Police Department.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from “trauma to his body.”

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives were initially called to the scene due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Video of the investigation showed a large crime scene taped off next to Boston Common.

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Due to police activity in the area, the eastbound Boylston platform was temporarily bypassed. Service has since returned to normal.

This incident comes a day after Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called for a plan to create safer, healthier neighborhoods through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“Crime is up in downtown Boston; we know that. We have to acknowledge that, address it, and make recommendations on how to deal with it,” Flynn said.

No additional information on Wednesday’s incident was immediately released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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