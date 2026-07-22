Arrest made in connection with death investigation near Boston Common

BOSTON — Authorities announced Wednesday afternoon that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a death investigation near Boston Common that began earlier in the day.

Officers responding to a report of a person injured in the area of Boylston and Tremont streets near Boston Common and the MBTA’s Boylston Green Line station just before 5:20 a.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

When officers arrived, police say they found a man suffering from “trauma to his body.” The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the suspect because they say he hadn’t been booked yet.

Homicide detectives were initially called to the scene due to the severity of the victim’s injuries. Video of the investigation showed a large crime scene taped off next to Boston Common.

A Boston 25 News crew also spotted a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

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The eastbound Boylston platform was temporarily bypassed while the scene remained active. Service has since returned to normal.

This incident comes a day after Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn called for a plan to create safer, healthier neighborhoods through the rest of the summer and into the fall.

“Crime is up in downtown Boston; we know that. We have to acknowledge that, address it, and make recommendations on how to deal with it,” Flynn said.

No additional information on Wednesday’s incident was immediately released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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