Two men arrested in Easton home invasion while mother, 3 children were inside

EASTON, Mass. — Two men are facing multiple firearms charges after a home invasion in Easton.

According to police, around 12 a.m., officers were called to a home after a residential alarm was activated.

Police said a mother and her three children were inside the residence when she reported hearing what she believed were intruders inside the home.

When officers arrived, the mother told police she could hear the suspects near the rear of the house.

Two Easton officers pursued the suspects on foot and quickly arrested one of them.

A second suspect was located a short time later.

During the search, authorities recovered a loaded Glock handgun equipped with a 30-round high-capacity magazine, police said.

The suspects were identified as Ernst Lacrete, 25, of Quincy, and Lavar Benson, 25, of Dorchester.

Both men have been charged with home invasion, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

An investigation remains ongoing, and both suspects are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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