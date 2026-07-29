Lindsay Clancy trial: Patrick Clancy testifies on ex-wife’s mental health before deaths of 3 kids

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Three and a half years after the murders of his three young children, Patrick Clancy arrived at Plymouth County Superior Court to testify in the trial of his former wife, Lindsay Clancy.

Clancy is charged with using exercise bands to strangle the couple’s three children in the basement of their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023, after sending Patrick away from the house to pick up takeout

In opening statements, the prosecutor acknowledged Lindsay Clancy was struggling with her mental health for months, but alleged Lindsay is controlling, manipulative, and carefully planned out the killings.

“This was a woman who no longer liked the life she thought she wanted. It was getting harder and harder to control, and when she saw the opportunity to escape, she saw the selfish choice to take it,” said Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham.

But Lindsay Clancy’s defense is arguing she is not criminally responsible for the murders.

Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington said Lindsay and Patrick tried but failed to get proper mental health treatment for postpartum depression and psychosis in the months and weeks before the murders.

“This is a woman that did not get the medication, did not get the medical treatment that she so deserved,” he said.

On the stand, Patrick Clancy calmly testified to Lindsay Clancy’s mental health struggles.

The jury was shown images of the Clancy family in January 2023, days before the murders.

0 of 7 Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths

Patrick testified that on the very last day, he left the house on that final errand, thinking Lindsay was getting better.

“Did she ask for help or anything that caused concern?” he was asked.

“No, she was having one of her best days,” he said.

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